No power on the earth can defeat TMC: Abhishek at Pandua

In a mammoth gathering at Pandua, Abhishek Banerjee said the matri and nari shakti is with Trinamul Congress and no power on the earth can defeat it in Bengal.

He was addressing an election campaign at Pandua in favour of Hooghly TMC candidate Rachna Banerjee.

He lashed out at the incumbent MP Locket Chatterjee saying that she was never seen in her constituency for the last five years and never stood by anyone from her constituency during their need. Abhishek said suddenly she has appeared with heaps of promises which will be never kept. He said it is the tradition of BJP to make fake promises to the people to seek votes.

Abhishek added, Locket Chatterjee is well aware of the fact that the Modi-lead BJP government is deliberately depriving people of Bengal but has never approached or written to the Prime Minister to release the long-held funds for 100 days’ work.

Not a single booth is benefitted by development initiated by Locket. She cannot fool people again and again. The Sandeshkhali episode reality has been exposed. For cheap politics, they are using money power to defame matri and nari shakti of Bengal, he said.

“Mamata Banerjee brought to an end a 34-year-old misrule of the Left Front government. This Lok Sabha election will bring an end to the Modi-lead BJP rule,” said the national general secretary of the Trinamul.

Bengal under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee will go ahead with all its beneficiary schemes and projects. More beneficiary schemes are awaiting the people. Not a single person, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, will be deprived of his constitutional rights. The BJP is playing a dirty game with religious sentiments and emotions imposing the policy of divide and rule. It is guaranteed that BJP is going out forever.