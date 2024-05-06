Abhishek Banerjee urges voters to reject attempts to malign Bengal

In an appeal to the electorate, Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee rallied support for Krishnagar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Mahua Moitra, urging voters to thwart attempts aimed at tarnishing the image of West Bengal. Speaking at a public rally in Kaliganj within Krishnagar parliamentary constituency in Nadia, Mr Banerjee addressed a crowd in support of Moitra, highlighting the significance of the upcoming polls slated for 13 May. Citing recent events, Mr Banerjee denounced what he termed as relentless efforts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to besmirch the reputation of West Bengal.

He referenced a purported video circulating on social media, allegedly implicating the BJP in orchestrating false allegations of rape against TMC leaders in the Sandeshkhali episode. The video purportedly features a local BJP leader confessing to paying women to fabricate accusations against TMC members. Asserting the need to counter such divisive tactics, Mr Banerjee called upon voters to reject those seeking to diminish Bengal’s standing merely for political gain. Amid allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali, Mr Banerjee emphasised the importance of accountability, stressing that individuals behind false accusations must be held to task. Mr Banerjee also addressed the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha by the BJP, attributing it to her vocal stance against crony capitalism in Parliament.

He questioned the legitimacy of her removal and accused the government of failing to address pertinent issues while targeting those who dared to challenge the status quo. Urging voters to reinforce their support for Moitra, Mr Banerjee envisioned a resounding victory for the TMC candidate, signaling a rejection of BJP’s politics of division. He expressed confidence in the eventual downfall of the saffron party, predicting its imminent exit from power. In a broader context, Mr Banerjee called for the establishment of a progressive and democratic government at the Centre, aligning with TMC’s vision for national governance. He also urged supporters to strengthen the hands of the TMC in shaping a democratic future for India.

