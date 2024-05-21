Hooghly records peaceful polling at 74.17 pc

Polling in Hooghly district for Arambagh, Hooghly and Serampore Lok Sabha constituencies went off peacefully with a few stray incidents of unrest in the 5th phase of election. As per EC data till 5pm, Serampore constituency registered 71.18 per cent, Hooghly constituency 74.17 per cent and Arambagh 76.9 per cent voting.

The Trinamul leadership brought allegations that the BJP tried spreading havoc in Arambag’s Khanakul by using central forces to obstruct TMC booth agents from entering the booths and deter voters from exercising their democratic rights.

In Khanakul’s booth 149, BJP workers stopped people from casting their votes.

In Arambagh, Bhatarmore, Saptashal in booth 101 and 102, BJP booth president Gobindo Bag alleged that the TMC-backed goons attacked him and inflicted serious injuries in his hand.

At Khanakul Maynan Mallickpara booth 76/ 76 A and Khankul Balimore outside Ghor Sukantopur Primary School BJP party workers came on motorbikes carrying bombs to create unrest. One of the miscreants was later arrested.

The BJP party workers put up a roadblock in the Arambagh High School area protesting against the alleged attack on them by TMC goons. One of the BJP party workers, Shudeshna Adhikari said, our BJP councillor of ward 19 in Arambagh Municipality Biswajit Ghosh was attacked by TMC-backed goons. They thrashed him mercilessly, the police remained mute spectator and the central forces came to the rescue, said BJP workers.

BJP Champdany mandal president Prasanta Roy alleged that in front of Dharmatala Girls High School booth 12 and 13, he was attacked by the TMC-backed goons.

Locket Chatterjee was on a visit to a polling centre 159 at Mohitpur Primary School, while the BJP party workers shouted slogans against TMC leader Ashima Patra’s house, post which there was a clash between the two party workers.

Mr Kalyan Banerjee said, CPM has an understanding with BJP and they brought in outsiders and have put them up in different hotels.