Don’t fall for fake promises: Mamata to Ghatal voters

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee urged the people not to cast a single vote in favour of those who do not keep promises. She was addressing a gathering at Panskura in West Midnapore, this afternoon. The area falls under Ghatal Lok Sabha seat.

Trinamul Congress has fielded two-time MP who is an actorcum-politician Dipak Adhikari popularly called Dev. BJP has fielded Hiran Chatterjee, also an actor against Dev. Ghatal will go for polling on 25 May, which is the sixth phase of the seven-phase election. Miss Banerjee cut short her speech due to bad weather and urged those attending the meeting to go back to their homes safely. Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “He is coming to the state every day just to tell volumes of lies.

He makes fake promises. He had promised to give Rs 15 lakh in everybody’s account, give two crore jobs to youth per year and now he is talking about giving free electricity and filtered water. Filtered water supply is our project and he is lying,” she said adding, “I fail to understand how a person could tell so many lies? Give a befitting reply to the BJP,” she said. Miss Banerjee said, “The BJP does not take any development scheme. They do not come to the people and do not understand their plight. They have not given our dues and we have paid the dues of 59 lakh job card holders. Give me some more time. I will pay the first instalment of Awas Plus scheme by 31 December.” Miss Banerjee said Dev has spent time and nurtured his constituency and urged people to vote for him. Coming down heavily on the CPM, she said, “The CPM had unleashed a reign of terror in West Midnapore. How can we forget those days when the CPM goons had chopped off the hands of one of our supporters as he was writing graffiti on the wall.” She alleged, “CPM goons have joined the BJP and are trying to create trouble in different areas.

I have asked the police to keep their eyes and ears open and take action against those who will be found creating trouble. The torture inflicted on the people by the CP is still fresh in our mind,” she maintained. Miss Banerjee took part in a roadshow in favour of actor June Malliah in Midnapore. The roadshow started from Midnapore College ground and ended at Golkua Chowk. Thousands of people took part in the road show. Miss Banerjee waved at the people who stood on both sides of the street. BJP has shifted the sitting MP Dilip Ghosh to Burdwan Durgapur. BJP has fielded fashion designer Agnimitra Paul.