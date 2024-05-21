PM Modi is nervous: Dr Shashi Panja

Trinamul Congress national spokesperson and state minister for women and child development and social welfare Dr Shashi Panja thanked the people for the unflinching support to the party.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamul Bhavan, she said the election was peaceful and in the past four phases, the presence of women voters was remarkable. She is hopeful of win of the party nominees in all the seven seats where election was held today.

Coming down heavily on the BJP she said, “They have understood that the party would not be able to do well in the ongoing general election, party leaders are trying to create trouble to disturb the election,” she said adding, “the nervousness of the BJP leaders is very clear as they have realised that ground below their feet is slipping away.”

Without naming Locket Chatterjee, the incumbent BJP MP from Hooghly, she said, “As she is a absentee MP, people had staged protest in front of her. If you do not visit your constituency, this is the fate you will have to face. People are awareness of their rights and expect the leader to work for the development of the area.

Asked to comment on the criticism of the central forces by the BJP leaders, she said, “This shows their nervousness. They thought that the central forces will act at their instruction and intimidate the voters. They must have been annoyed as the central forces did not follow their instruction. We thought the BJP leaders should have condemned the alleged abuse of women by the central forces jawans in two places. It is shocking that the leaders did not say a single word on the issue. She said it is amazing that the BJP leaders are criticizing the Election Commission of India. The leaders did not say anything when the BJP had manipulated the committee appointed to select the members of ECI.”

Asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that Trinamul is fast losing ground, she said, “He is nervous. He knows that he is not coming back and so he is hitting out at the Congress. He should give a list of development projects which his government did in the past one decade. As he does not have anything to say on this issue, he is talking about religion and on issues that have exposed his nervousness.”