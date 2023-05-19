TMC blames BJP for the Egra factory deaths

Coming down heavily on the BJP-controlled Centre, Trinamul Congress today held the saffron party responsible for the deaths of 9 persons, who had worked in the illegal fire cracker factory in Egra in East Midnapore as they had joined the unit after failing to get jobs under 100 days’ work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

Addressing a press conference Dr Shashi Panja said the workers, who had died or received severe injuries might not have joined the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit had they got their jobs under MNREGA. “BJP is playing vendetta politics after losing the Assembly election in 2021.” Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said it is surprising that the local MP, national vicepresident of the BJP, Dilip Ghosh, did not lodge any complaint against the owner of the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit and the BJP controlled gram panchayat was silent on the matter.

“If the illegal firecrackers manufacturing factory was running for quite some time, why were the BJP MP and the local gram panchayat silent on the matter,” Mr Ghosh questioned. He held the state BJP leaders, who had influenced the Centre not to release the dues of the state government responsible for the death of the misfortunate workers.

Asked to comment on the statement of Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition on the arrest of the owner of the fire cracker factory that it was a “got up case”, Mr Ghosh said “He must have lost mental balance and was talking nonsense. He does not know what he is saying.”