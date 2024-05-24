The PM has not accepted my challenge yet: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the exit of the BJP government is inevitable and urged the people to stand united and give a befitting reply to the outsiders (bohiragoto).

He was addressing a gathering at Bhangar in support of the party nominee Sayoni Ghosh, president, Trinamul Youth Congress. Ghosh replaced the sitting Trinamul MP Mimi Chakraborty, who had won by 1.11 lakh votes from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly and CPM’s nominee is Srijit Bhattacharya. The election to Jadavpur constituency will be held on 1 June. Trinamul Congress has won all the four seats, namely, Jadavpur, Mathurapur, Joynagar and Diamond Harbour in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Jadavpur, a traditional left belt since Independence because of the refugee colonies, shifted its allegiance and defeated Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in the 2011 Assembly election. Mamata Banejee had defeated Somnath Chatterjee from Jadavpur. In 2014 and 2019, Trinamul candidates Krishna Basu and Mimi Chakraborty had been elected from the seat.

Mr Banerjee addressed the gathering at Bhangar which falls under Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. In the 2021 Assembly election, Nausad Siddiqui of Indian Secular Front (ISF) had won the seat.

Mr Banerjee said Trinamul Congress, which had put an end to 34 years of CPM misrule, will defeat the BJP handsomely in the ensuing general election. He criticized the High Court order which has declared the issuing of OBC certificates since 2011 illegal.

He said that in the past 13 years a sea change has taken place in Jadavpur. Rural roads worth Rs 1,400 crore have been constructed. He assured to construct another 50km road in south 24-Parganas by September. “If I say something I try to keep my words. I do not say something impossible or irrelevant,” he maintained.

He once again challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come for a debate over the report card of the work that had been carried out in the past one decade. “I had thrown the challenge in March. He is coming to Bengal like a migratory bird but has not accepted my challenge. The BJP did nothing for the past one decade and so it has taken recourse to Hindu-Muslim divide,” he remarked.

He said once the INDIA bloc comes to power in India, the commitment of Trinamul Congress made in the election manifesto will be fulfilled.

He urged the people to vote for Ghosh and assured that she would work for the development of the area. “She was born and brought up in Jadavpur and will always be by your side in times of need,” he said and urged the people to ensure that her lead in the ensuing general election is increased.