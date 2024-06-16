Woman entrepreneur congratulates PM Modi, NDA on their win in LS polls

A woman entrepreneur has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA on their victory in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

“After 62 years, a Prime Minister has returned to power for a third term after serving two consecutive full terms. It’s Modi 3.0 in full glory,” said Kavita Singh, CEO and Founder of Rflashino Group.

“It was my pleasure to be invited to the Gurudwara of Shri Sant Baba Prem Singh ji,” she said.

“This occasion allowed us to celebrate and extend our best wishes to our ‘Newly but Experienced’ NDA government. Sweets were also distributed to everyone in attendance,” she added.