Tea gardens unaffected by 12-hour strike in north Bengal

Despite the near-total shutdown in the towns of northern north Bengal due to the 12-hour strike called by the BJP, all tea gardens in the region remained unaffected, with workers carrying out their duties as usual.

Sandeep Mukherjee, principal advisor of the Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA), confirmed that operations in all 64 tea gardens in the Hills were completely normal, with no impact from the strike. Workers reported for duty in the morning and continued their work without interruption.

Similarly, sources indicated that over 55 tea gardens, under the Tea Association of India (TAI) in the Terai and Dooars regions operated as usual. Other tea gardens in these areas also reported normalcy, with workers showing up on time and fulfilling their responsibilities.

Rana Dey, an official of Indian Tea Association (ITA), speaking on behalf of the tea gardens in the Terai region, stated that all 24 tea gardens in the area remained unaffected by the strike and functioned normally from the morning onward.

In contrast to the disruption experienced in urban centres, the tea industry in northern Bengal appeared resilient, with workers and management ensuring that the strike had no adverse effects on their operations.