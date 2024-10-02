Talla Prattoy’s preview show launched

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the global UN Agency that designated Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022, maintained its commitment in promoting Durga Puja art to a global audience this year, the third consecutive year in a row.

Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the third edition of the preview show of Durga Puja at Talla Prattoy today.

Rayond Mullen, deputy ambassador of Ireland and K P Nayar, strategic analyst were present at the inaugural function. The preview show of Durga Puja art will continue till 4 October.

Preview show of Durga Puja art is the world’s biggest public art festival and is the only art festival that continues throughout the night. The success of last two editions of preview shows of Durga Puja art has made Kolkata the much sought after destination for both global as well as Indian art aficionados. This year ambassadors of Germany, Peru, Ecuador, Belgium, Slovenia and Ireland confirmed their presence during the course of the preview show. There is tremendous enthusiasm to take part in the preview show of Durga Puja art.

Dhrubajyoti Bose Suvo secretary, Massive Art said, “If the art is to promote cultural diversity, a challenge in the face of globalisation and human creativity, the focus has to be on intangible cultural heritage, which gives a sense of identity and continuity.”

Preview show platform acts as an encouragement for the brightest minds to excel with their ideas. It has created a positive impact on Bengal’s creative economy.”

As a part of the preview show of Durga Puja, there are two distinct divisions, namely, contemporary Durga Puja art and bonedibari Durga Puja art.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took the initiative to organise Durga Puja carnival on Red Road, where important Durga Puja organisers hold cultural shows on Red Road on the way to immersion ghat. This has attracted foreign as well as domestic tourists to see the spectacle.