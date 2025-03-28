Mayor gets strict with complaints during Talk to Mayor programme

Going stricter with measures to curb illegal constrictions, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has now decided to take action against the building department officials or even sub-assistant engineers found inactive against such complaints highlighted during the Talk to Mayor programme.

The civic body’s Talk to Mayor, generally held on Fridays or even Saturdays, attracts numerous callers from various corners of the city complaining about civic issues. The calls are directly attended by mayor Firhad Hakim who instructs the department concerned for immediate action on the complaints. The Talk to Mayor session often has callers complaining about illegal constructions in their wards which is addressed by the mayor.

To curb the illegal constructions in the city, the KMC has now come up with a circular underlining the roles of director general, officials and the sub-assistant engineers of the building department in terms of such complaints. According to the circular dated 25 March, for every complaint on illegal construction received during the Talk to Mayor session, the DG of the building department would have to verify the e-log book and roster to check if the matter was reported by the sub-assistant engineer. If the cross check reveals that the matter was not reported or no action was taken despite reporting, the civic body would take action against the official concerned.

The KMC has also directed its DG building to prepare a detailed report against each complaint received during the Talk to Mayor Programme and submit it to the municipal commissioner and mayor’s office before the next session of the mayor’s programme.