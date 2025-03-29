Baidyabati waste management plant to daily process 250 tonne of garbage from Belgachia

At a meeting, chaired by urban development minister Firhad Hakim, it was decided that the Howrah Municipal Corporation will transport the solid waste to dumping grounds in Kolkata and Baidyabati.

Howrah generates about 600 tonne of solid waste daily.

The Baidyabati waste management plant will receive 250 tonne of garbage from the Belgachia dumping ground.

The Baidyabati waste management plant has its infrastructure in 52 acre of land. The Baidyabati Municipality chairman, Pintu Mahato, said: “At present, the waste treatment plant receives garbage from seven municipalities. Now, as per the directive of Firhad Hakim the Baidyabati waste management plant will daily receive 250 tonnes of waste from Belgachia dumping ground. The present infrastructure has the capacity to process the 250 tonne more of garbage on a daily basis.

There are four types of waste management, landfill, incineration, recyclable and composting.

On 24 February, 2023, the Baidyabati Municipality put out an exhibition of items made from waste materials and scrap, under the banner of ‘I clean I green’.

The conservancy employees devoted time in framing out household items and decorative items from thrown-away tyres, broken spades, broken vehicle parts and household waste.

The present chairman of Baidyabati Municipality, Pintu Mahato said: “Through recycling of waste items many daily use items are prepared. It sends a message to the people about the art of making use of discarded waste.

The Baidyabati Municipality also prepares organic manure from degradable waste which is made available at a very low cost.