Suvendu storms into secretariat, meets CS

While the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was meeting chief minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi, Leader of Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP stormed into the state secretariat, Nabanna. Mr Adhikari, along with three other party legislators met the chief secretary, H K Dwivedi in his chamber. Mr Adhikari’s met the CS accompanied by Shankar Ghosh, Chandana Bauri and Vishal Lama.

The unscheduled visit took the security staff at Nabanna by surprise. Later, after coming out of the meeting, the LoP told the media that he met the chief secretary to lodge complaints on how the state was deceiving its citizens allegedly by misappropriating the central funds allotted to the state under various heads. Mr Adhikari, who spent nearly 25 minutes inside the secretariat also sat on the corridor with placards denouncing the alleged dichotomy of the chief minister.

Asked to comment on why he made such an unscheduled visit at Nabanna all of a sudden, Mr Adhikari said: “Since Sec 144 is in force here, and an assembly of more than five persons is not permitted only four of us came. But I am a law abiding citizen. Had we inform earlier, we would have been denied entry.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, I called the office of the chief secretary over the phone half an hour ago but as the administration was dilly-dallying to grant permission, we did not wait any more and came here straight.” Earlier today, Adhikari went to the Assembly, where he held a meeting with his fellow MLAs and then drove straight to Nabanna.