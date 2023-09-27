Suvendu protests at Swasthya Bhaban over dengue

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today staged a protest on Monday at Swasthya Bhavan by leading BJP legislators.

Adhikari expressed his discontent with the state government’s handling of the alarming dengue situation.

The dengue outbreak in the state has been described as “alarming,” with increasing cases reported throughout the region. Adhikari demanded immediate action to control the dengue crisis and improve healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

Adhikari and several BJP legislators attempted to enter the Swastha Bhavan building but were met with resistance.

In a symbolic act of protest, they chained themselves and even tried to open the main

gate despite facing stiff opposition from police.

Adhikari also submitted a memorandum to the state health secretary regarding the dengue situation, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

However, Adhikari accused thestate government of obstructing their efforts by pre- venting him and other BJP legislators from entering the health ministry building.

He expressed frustration, saying, “While other states in the country are submitting reports on dengue, West Bengal seems to be hiding information.”

Accompanying the protest, BJP legislators displayed placards with slogans such as “Dengue’s Government, No More Needed,” highlighting their dissatisfaction with the state’s response to the dengue crisis.