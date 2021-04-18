Sporadic incidents of violence, bombing and clashes between rival party workers marred the fifth phase of polls in the 45 seats in six districts that recorded an overall turnout of 78.36 per cent till 5 p.m.

“Polls were by and large peaceful. There were a total of 123 preventive arrests,” said Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab.

In Chakdah, an independent candidate, Kaushik Bhowmik, was arrested after he was seen loitering with firearms. In another case, a BJP candidate sustained injuries in Ranaghat and three persons were arrested in this connection. In Gayeshpur, a BJP candidate was attacked and his house was vandalised following which two persons were arrested and police picket has been posted near his house nightlong.

The highest vote percentage was recorded in Jalpaiguri (81.73) followed by East Burdwan (81.72), Nadia (81.57), North 24-Parganas (74.83), Darjeeling (74.31) and Kalimpong (69.56).

Clashes, incidents of bombing and stone pelting were reported in a few areas in Gayeshpur and Santipur of Nadia district.

Two BJP workers were critically injured after bombs were lobbed at them allegedly by Trinamul Congress activists while they were returning home after casting their vote in Gayeshpur. In a similar incident, one Trinamul worker was injured in an incident of bombing in Santipur.

A few stray incidents of violence were reported in Nilpur and Parapukur areas of Burdwan. Some party offices were also ransacked.

Minister Siddhiqulla Chowdhury alleged that Trinamul agents were prevented from entering the polling booths 40 and 41 in Monteswar.

The BJP alleged that their agent was prevented from entering the polling booth in Saraitikar, leading to tension in the area.

Later, Central forces brought the situation under control but polling could not be held for half an hour, said officials.

In Shantinagar area of Bidhanagar, a clash broke out between Trinamul Congress and BJP supporters with both sides accusing each other of stopping voters from going to the polling booths. Bricks and stones were hurled, injuring eight people, officials said.

A huge contingent of the Central forces was rushed to the spot to control the situation, they said. Trinamul MLA Sujit Bose and BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

In another incident, Bidhannagar BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta said that he was stopped by Trinamul goons at Nayapatti.

In Bijpur in North 24- Parganas, Trinamul and BJP supporters clashed after the Opposition party alleged that voters were being prevented from going to the booths. The BJP also alleged that some of its booth agents in the Minakha constituency of the same district were “kidnapped” by the TMC but the latter disputed this.

Villagers alleged that Central forces opened fire to disperse a mob near a polling booth in Kurulgacha area of Deganga constituency in North 24 Parganas district. The Central forces, however, denied the allegations.

In Baranagar, BJP candidate and actor Parno Mitra was gheraoed allegedly by Trinamul activists while she was touring the constituency. The Trinamul has denied the allegations and claimed that she was trying to influence the voters on the day of voting but Mitra alleged that the Trinamul activists misbehaved with her, following which she lodged a complaint with the EC.

The Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden death of a BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in Kamarhati today morning.

Voting was peaceful in the 13 constituencies under three districts in North Bengal that went to the polls today.

Barring aside stray complaints of some political parties and Central forces allegedly trying to “influence” voters, and voters not following Covid protocols, no untoward incident was reported.

There was in fact something of a festive mood in the five constituencies in Darjeeling district, seven in Jalpaiguri district and Kalimpong constituency that went to the polls today, with the weather turning out to be pleasant after a storm last night.

Some Covid-19 patients in PPE kits also exercised their franchise in Siliguri and Phansidewa constituencies. Workers of different parties were seen camping near polling booths under one roof and sharing and eating lunch together at some places in Siliguri and Mal constituency in Jalpaiguri.

Meanwhile, representatives of both the BJP and Trinamul met the Election Commission over the leaked audio clip of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s purported telephone conversation with her party’s candidate relating to the Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, violence.