Stay calm: Dilip Ghosh to Matua community

BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh today said that people of the Matua community should have patience as the Central government is quite “eager in implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)” that would grant citizenship rights to the members of the community.

To ameliorate the tension prevailing amid the Matua community, members of which are distancing themselves from the BJP, Mr Ghosh assured that the BJP led Central government has already completed half the work required in the implementation of CAA- a long time demand of the Matuas.

Union minister Shantanu Thakur and three BJP MLAs of the Matua community, who had earlier quit from the WhatsApp groups of the party, on Sunday attended a meeting in which 40 other leaders of the backward Hindu community discussed the CAA, one of the legislators said. The meeting took place a day after the Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, presided over another meeting of disgruntled party MLAs, upset over the newly constituted state committee which they alleged overlooked the “sacrifice of the dedicated and loyal leaders”.

Mr Ghosh said the newly formed state committee must be given time to sort out everything. It is riding on the promises of CAA that BJP had bagged 18 parliamentary seats in the 2019 parliamentary polls and 77 seats in the assembly election