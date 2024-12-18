State building Muriganga bridge without help from Centre: Mamata

The Centre has not given a single paisa to hold Gangasagar mela scheduled to be held from 8-17 January, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

She held a coordination meeting at Nabanna this afternoon. State chief secretary Manoj Pant and other senior officials of the state government, representatives of Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, Railways, Kolkata Port Trust and Telecom department attended the meeting.

Miss Banerjee said the state government is constructing a bridge on Muriganga at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore. “The Centre did not respond to the repeated requests of the state government regarding construction of the bridge. So, we have gone ahead with the project and completed the survey. The DPR and tender process have been completed. The four-lane bridge will cover a distance of 5 km. The bridge is likely to be completed within four years’ time,” she said, adding that the Centre provides funds to hold Kumbh mela.

She said the state government has developed the infrastructure and beautified vast areas surrounding the Kapil Muni temple. The jetty has been repaired, arrangements for drinking water have been made and the entire mela ground has been brightly illuminated.

She said, “Gangasagar is our pride. Devotees have to reach the venue on boats. Lakhs of people from all over the country take part in the fair,” she said.

Makar Sankranti will be observed on 14 January while the holy dip will be held between 14 January (6.58 am) to 15 January (6.58 am).

Miss Banerjee said to facilitate movement of devotees, 2,250 state-run buses and 250 private buses will be deployed. There will be nine barges, 32 vessels and 100 launches. Twenty one jetties have been repaired where the devotees will embark. All the vehicles carrying the devotees by road or water have been fitted with GPS. A mega control room will be set up to monitor the arrangements. Several ministers will monitor the arrangements and ensure that the mela is held peacefully. She said the railways has been requested to run additional local trains.

Miss Banerjee said every possible measure has been taken to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.