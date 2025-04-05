Mamata praises state’s achievement

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed happiness at the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), ministry of power naming Santaldih Thermal Power Plant as the best performing thermal power plant in the country.

In a post on X, Miss Banerjee wrote: “The Central Electricity Authority (CFA), Ministry of Power, Government of India, has just announced the annual ranking of all the 201 thermal power plants in the country, based on operational efficiency (PLF-Plant Load Factor) parameters.

“For 2024-25, CEA has ranked Santaldih Thermal Power Plant of our WBPDCL with PLF (94.38%) as the best (ranked 1st) performing thermal power plant in the country.

Our Bakreswar plant (PLF 93.3%) has been ranked 2nd. Sagardighi (PLF 90.86%) at 4th and Bandel (PLF89.62%) at 9th position (Nationally) by GOI.

“Also WBPDCL, as a company (with an aggregate PLF of 88. 9%) has been ranked the best-performing company in the country, surpassing giants like NTPC, DVC, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Tata Pow, Torrent Power, etc.

“Congratulations to our officers, engineers, and workmen for bringing out their best and making the state proud!”