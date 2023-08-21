SSKM doctor kills wife by slashing her throat SSKM doctor kills wife by slashing her throat

A doctor working at SSKM hospital in the city killed his wife by slashing her throat with a knife in Bagda, North 24- Parganas on Saturday night, sparking outrage and horror among the local community.

According to police, the accused voluntarily surrendered at the local police station soon after the incident took place. The body of the deceased, a medical practitioner herself, has been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The accused, identified as Arindam Bala, is a resident of Mondabghata village in Bagda, Helancha Panchayat, in North 24-Parganas. He is a doctor who is also pursuing an MD course at SSKM hospital.

The victim, Ratnatama De, a homeopathy doctor, had married Arindam Bala nearly two years ago. According to family sources and neighbors, their relationship had reportedly soured over time, leading to frequent arguments and disputes between them. Ratnatama De is originally from Nilganj near Barasat. Differences between the couple escalated to the point where she was living separately from her husband for the past eight months.

The situation had become tense, and around two months ago, Ratnatama De had returned to her parental home, leaving her husband’s residence. On Saturday, Arindam Bala arrived at Ratnatama De’s parental home and took her to his own residence at Bagda. “Boudi (sister-in-law) called up my elder brother yesterday as she wished to return to her marital house.

Their behaviour was quite normal during dinner. We don’t know anything else. In the morning elder brother admitted that he killed her,” said younger brother Anirban. Arindam also reportedly confessed to the murder to his father and brother. He claimed that he had killed his wife by stabbing her with a knife. After this revelation, Arindam Bala surrendered himself at the local police station. The police have registered a case of murder and have begun an investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, as this is unprecedented in the area. Local residents expressed shock and disbelief over the incident, highlighting the need for awareness and prevention of domestic disputes from escalating to such horrific outcomes.

The case is now under police investigation, and further details are awaited