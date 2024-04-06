Police suspect tantra motive for Watgunge murder

Was Durga Sarkhel of Watgunge, whose hands, feet and the lower part of the chest were found missing, sacrificed for practicing tantra sadhana? Now, police are inquiring that the allegations are being raised by her family members, who are referring to tantra sadhana. Police are investigating the allegations. Their counter complaint is that accused Nilanjan Sarkhel, the key accused in the murder case, is not cooperating. The post-mortem of Durga’s body was conducted at SSKM on Wednesday.

Her PM report said that Durga died due to the impact of a sharp object. Two hands, feet and the lower part of the chest of the woman were missing. Police believe that accused Nilanjan Sarkhel, who is the elder brother-in-law of the deceased, threw that part of Durga Sarkhel’s body in the river. Those were dropped somewhere between Swing Bridge and Doighat. The police are examining the CCTV footage installed in this area. The investigation also revealed that the deceased’s husband had taken Rs 5,000 from his elder brother, Nilanjan, one of the accused in the murder case.

There was a problem with it. Durga may have been killed because of that. On Friday, the staff of the DNA department of the forensic department reached the house in Watgunge where Durga’s body was cut. The house of worship is also visited. Durga’s family complained about the practice of tantra by Nilanjan. The forensic team also went to the place where the body was found. On Thursday, Nilanjan was arrested on charges of murdering Durga. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigations. So far, Nilanjan has been saying the same thing over and over again, “I don’t know anything.” Besides, he is trying to mislead the investigators by changing the allegations.

Advertisement