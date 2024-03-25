Injured woman succumbs, toll 12

The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction high rise in the Garden Reach area has risen to 12 after a woman who was under treatment for injuries sustained in the incident succumbed on Saturday night. Mariam Bibi (85) passed away at the SSKM hospital yesterday.

The elderly woman was initially admitted to a private hospital before being transferred to SSKM. She was undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU) hospital sources said. The under-construction multi-storeyed building collapsed onto a nearby shanty in late on Sunday night in the Garden Reach area, resulting in multiple fatalities, with several other people injured.

Two individuals, including a promoter, have been detained in connection with the incident. Following the tragedies, mayor and state cabinet minister Firhad Hakim pledged financial aid of five lakh rupees to the affected families. This was, however, questioned by the BJP as a violation of the electoral model code of conduct. A committee comprising seven members has been formed by Mr Hakim to investigate the incidents.

Questions have also been raised regarding the role of local councilor Shams Ikbal. In a separate development, three engineers were been replaced in Kolkata Municipal Corporation administration as a result of the incidents. Additionally, Kolkata Police have enlisted experts from Jadavpur University to ascertain the cause of the building collapse.