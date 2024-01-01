SSB apprehends Russian citizen, court remands to 5-day police custody

Alexander Pavlov, a Russian citizen, a devotee of Lord Krishna, was produced before the Court in Siliguri today after his arrest by police. Pavlov was remanded in police custody for five days for further interrogation and investigation. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted him as he was entering Indian territory from Nepal, after crossing the river Mechi near Panitanki in Siliguri sub division, without valid documents.

The SSB handed him over to Kharibari police station after thorough interrogation.

A source said: “Having failed to show valid documents Alexander Pavlov showed his identity card of a Russian citizen and a photo copy of his passport.” Mr Pavlov also informed the SSB that he wanted to visit ISKCON temples in India. Kharibari police station today produced him before the Court and appealed for remand in police custody for seven days. The Court granted 5 day remand in police custody for further investigation.

“Pavlov informed the Court that his passport was burnt accidentally. He showed only photo copy of his passport, which was not a valid papers as he has crossed an International border illegally,” said a lawyer. When asked to comment Mr Pavlov said: “I need to go to the embassy.”