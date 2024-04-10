Accidental Hindus questioning existence of Lord Ram & Krishna: UP CM in Kathua

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the decision to revoke Article 370, a move led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has uprooted the breeding ground for terrorism from the Valley. He noted the palpable enthusiasm emanating from Red Fort in Delhi to the bustling Lal Chowk in Jammu for this transformative action.

“This has fostered renewed vigour in places like the Red Fort and Lal Chowk as they become integral parts of the developmental mainstream. Every citizen desires to witness Jammu and Kashmir’s rightful integration into the nation’s fabric,” he remarked.

Addressing an election rally at the Sports Stadium in Kathua on his inaugural campaign visit to Jammu for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yogi took a swipe at the leaders of the opposition parties, describing them as “accidental Hindus who refuted the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna”. He added that the Congress would have never built a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Yogi Adityanath made these remarks while seeking votes for Union Minister, Udhampur MP, and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate, Dr Jitendra Singh. CM Yogi also extended Vasantik Navratri greetings to the people of Jammu. He hailed the region as a sacred land revered by deities, sages, and saints, symbolising unity, sacrifice, and progress towards a stronger India.

He stated: “Despite these challenges, significant strides have been made, as is evident from the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya today. Ayodhya now stands as a beacon of Treta Yuga’s glory, inviting visitors to witness its magnificence. Furthermore, the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi signifies progress, with once-narrow streets seamlessly accommodating tens of thousands of devotees.”

Hitting out at the Congress for its ‘power-hungry’ politics, Yogi reiterated, “India’s unity has always been anchored in nationalism, transcending personal beliefs. The paramount importance lies in safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty, and integrity.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the stark contrast between India’s self-reliance and Pakistan’s dependence on international aid. He remarked: “While India is providing free ration to 80 crore people today, Pakistan, since its separation from India in 1947, has been moving around with a begging bowl.”

Yogi Adityanath underscored “India’s growing global respect under the banner of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’ and emphasised the reinforced security measures along the borders, which ensure Pakistan’s inability to breach India’s security.” He asserted that a strong government guarantees a robust security system, leaving no room for external interference.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted he would not refrain from visiting Ayodhya despite criticism, or for vote-bank politics. “Those inclined to anger may remain so, but I cannot forsake Ayodhya for political gains. I cannot disrespect public faith,” he asserted.

Reflecting on people’s reluctance to identify as Hindu or mention Ayodhya openly in the past, he pointed out that upon assuming office in 2017, he defied convention by visiting Ayodhya despite initial scepticism and opposition. Urging preparation for the grand Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya, he asserted that the centuries-long wait could end only with a competent government.

*Uttar Pradesh first state to remove microphones from religious places*

The Chief Minister further remarked that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to remove microphones from religious venues, symbolising a shift towards prioritising development over rhetoric. Encouraging unity, the Chief Minister invited residents of Jammu to experience the transformed Ayodhya, boasting of new infrastructure such as expressways. Additionally, he emphasised stringent security measures in Uttar Pradesh, where those inciting trouble face swift and decisive action, including unconventional deterrents.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s transformation, Yogi said that the state, where riots and curfews had become the order of the day, has not witnessed a single riot in the last seven years. The Chief Minister emphasised moving beyond divisive issues such as region, caste, and language. He urged citizens not to fall into the trap of such distractions, stressing that it’s time to focus on progress and nation-building.

Highlighting the need to bolster the country’s foundations, he underscored the importance of integrating regions like Kathua into the developmental agenda to ensure a prosperous future for current and upcoming generations.

Contrasting the past with the present, he noted the significant strides made in infrastructure and education in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade, denouncing those who previously neglected the region’s development. He also referenced past instances where certain groups abandoned their responsibilities during national crises, citing the tragic events in Doda as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting national duty.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also commended Jitendra Singh’s performance in discharging his duties as a Union Minister and a party worker. Emphasising the need to communicate the achievements of the past decade effectively, the Chief Minister advocated for Prime Minister Modi’s re-election for a third term and endorsed Dr Jitendra Singh as Modi’s representative for a consecutive third term.

Praising Dr Singh’s dedication and efficiency, the Chief Minister recalled their shared tenure as MPs in 2014. “Dr Singh’s unwavering commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, coupled with his adept handling of responsibilities entrusted by both the government and the party, earned him recognition as a vital contributor to the ongoing developmental initiatives led by Prime Minister Modi”, he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the transformative impact of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. He underscored the reverence and admiration the people hold for Yogiji, viewing him as an exemplar.

Highlighting Yogi Adityanath’s significant role in reshaping the destiny and perception of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Singh noted the emphasis placed on women’s safety and empowerment.

Commending initiatives such as constructing over 11 crore toilets and renaming Izzatghar under Yogi Adityanath’s administration, Dr Singh emphasised the integration of health and dignity in providing facilities to women. “This holistic approach has garnered enthusiastic support from women, contributing to the broader endorsement of the Modi-Yogi duo,” he remarked.