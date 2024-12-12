Special Metro services for SET aspirants on Sunday

The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to operate special Metro services on 15 December for the aspirants of State Eligibility Test (SET) to be conducted by West Bengal College Service Commission.

On that day, four special services, two each in the up and down directions, would be operated on Blue Line in the morning. As learnt from the city Metro office, two special services are to leave Kavi Subhash station for Dakshineswar in the UP direction at 8 am and 8.30 am. Another special service would run from Dum Dum for Kavi Subhash in the down direction at 8 am while one more special down service would be operated from Dakshineswar for Kavi Subhash at 8.15 am. According to the city Metro office, the service would be available from Dum Dum at 8.30 am.

As informed by the city Metro office, Sunday services on Blue Line would start at 9 am as usual on that day while normal services would be available on Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan – Esplanade) on that day. No services would be run by the Kolkata Metro Railway on Green Line-1, Purple Line and Orange Line.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to withdraw its decision to charge surcharge on tickets for night special services. The city Metro would not charge any additional amount as surcharge from commuters for special night services from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Dum Dum and vice-versa.