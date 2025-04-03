Metro carries 13.30 pc more passengers this year than last fiscal

Emerging as one of the choicest modes of transport, the city’s lifeline Kolkata Metro Railway carried 13.30 per cent more passengers in 2024-2025 as compared to the financial year 2023-24.

According to the data shared by the city Metro office, the Kolkata Metro Railway carried a total of 21.81 crore passengers in 2024-25 in comparison to the 19.25 crore recorded in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Notably, the city Metro operates commercial services on Blue Line, Green Line, Purple Line and Orange Line all of which have recorded an increase in passenger count in the 2024-25 fiscal. However, of the four lines, the Blue Line stretching between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash carried the major share of passengers in the last financial year. As learnt, Blue Line carried 18.93 crore passengers in the recently concluded fiscal 2024-25 in comparison to 2023-24 passenger figure of 17.94 crore. The Blue Line is said to have carried 5.51 per cent more passengers than the previous fiscal of 2023-2024. The Green Line-1 from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V carried 1.41 crore passengers in 2024-25 in comparison to 2023-24 passenger figure of 1.22 crore. The passenger count, according to the city Metro, is 15.57 more than the previous fiscal.

The Purple line of the city Metro, which is headed for extension at both ends, has also registered an increase in passenger count in the recently closed fiscal. The stretch from Joka to Majerhat is said to have recorded 1.76 lakh passengers in the last fiscal in comparison to the figure of 1.34 lakh in 2023-24. The line is therefore said to have 31.34 more passengers in 2024-2025. The Orange Line between Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay carried 5.92 lakh passengers in the last fiscal while the underwater stretch of the city Metro between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade that was started in March last year, carried 1.39 crore passengers in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the city Metro authorities have decided to run special Metro services in Blue Line and Green Line-2 after the IPL T20 match of Kolkata Knight Riders, which is to be played at Eden Gardens tomorrow. The special service from Esplanade to Dakshineswar, Kavi Subhash and Howrah Maidan would be run at 12 am. As learnt, during the special service, the booking counters are to remain open only at Old Esplanade Metro station and New Esplanade Metro station for the sale of smart cards, tokens and paper based QR tickets.