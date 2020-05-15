South Dinajpur has started setting up more quarantine centres here. The number of such facilities has gone up from 17 to 30 now, officials said.

This is to accommodate all migrant labourers returning from other states and other parts of West Bengal.

“The infrastructure is ready and the health department has also increased the number of swab tests to identify Covid patients in the district,” an official said.

More than 3000 people can be accommodated at a time in those quarantine centres, while a maximum of those centres are in Kushmandi , Banshihari and Harirampur blocks as these three blocks share borders with other districts and number of migrant workers is high there, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the health department has opened swab collection kiosks at almost all health centres.

Health workers are keeping a watch on individuals and families in their areas. “As per guidelines, migrant workers coming back from other states with the help of the government are being taken to health centres and after primary tests, doctors are advising them to either shift to a quarantine centre or remain in home quarantine.

The health department is keeping a close vigil on outsiders,” a senior official of the department said.

ADM Pranab Kumar Ghosh said, “As migrant labourers are returning every day, we have to increase the quarantine centres and bed capacities. We have increased the number from 21 to 30 in the last few days. The infrastructure is ready and we can accommodate 3000 people at a time. We have a provision to set up more quarantine centres.”