Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is ours and we will take it back: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India and that the Modi government is committed to taking it back.

Addressing an election rally for fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal’s Howrah, Shah said, “Isn’t Pak-occupied Kashmir ours? Mani Shankar Aiyar and Farooq Abdullah used to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb so we should not speak about Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Rahul baba, Mamata didi, no matter how scared you are, Pak-occupied Kashmir is ours and we will take it back.”

Apparently referring to ongoing protests in PoK, Shah said that earlier, people used to stage protests in Jammu and Kashmir but now due to Modi’s influence, those living in PoK are shouting slogans demanding independence.

“Earlier people used to stage protests in our part of Kashmir. Now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence, there are no hartals observed in the Indian part of Kashmir, but are seen in Pak-occupied Kashmir. Earlier, slogans demanding independence were shouted here. Now, the slogans are raised in Pak-occupied Kashmir. Earlier stones were pelted here, now they are pelted there,” Shah said.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said that PM Modi integrated Kashmir into the rest of India.

“Mamata didi, Congress, the syndicate used to ask us not to remove Article 370. When I asked them in Parliament, they said that rivers of blood will flow. This is PM Modi’s government. After five years, let alone rivers of blood, no one had even dared to light a fire…. Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir into the rest of India,” he added.