Sitarampur Junction gets makeover for better passenger amenities

The Sitarampur Junction railway station is seeing rapid progress and transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, aiming to enhance passenger facilities and services.

Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Asansol has informed that the modernisation work at the Sitarampur Junction station has already reached an impressive 92 per cent completion.

Located in the Asansol division of Eastern Railway, Sitarampur Junction serves as a crucial railway hub connecting major routes, including the Howrah-Delhi main line via the Mughalsarai-Patna route as well as the Grand Chord route via Gaya. The station’s strategic position and connectivity underscore its importance in catering to daily commuters and long-distance travelers alike. The modernization project for the station will bring new, improved facilities for passengers and elevate the station’s overall functionality and aesthetics.

Key improvements include the enhancement of traffic circulation within the circulating area, providing passengers with smooth access to various parts of the station. The entire circulating area will undergo beautification, contributing to a welcoming environment. Significant upgrades to the station’s facade and elevation are planned, with modern lighting installations that will ensure a vibrant and well-illuminated station.

Interior improvements are also a priority, with existing waiting halls, ticket counters and other public spaces. Enhanced seating, modernised ticket counters, and dedicated areas for divyangjan (persons with disabilities) will further increase accessibility. Additionally, the station has been equipped with new coach indication boards and train indication boards to enhance convenience for passengers.

The redevelopment work reflects the Asansol division’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency. Upon completion, Sitarampur Junction is expected to greatly boost the local economy by supporting tourism to nearby attractions such as Maithon Dam and Kalyaneshwari temple, while also facilitating the smooth transportation of coal. The station’s upgrade is poised to play a pivotal role in regional economic development, providing a modern travel hub that will benefit both passengers and the local community alike.