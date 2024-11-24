Asansol DRM inspects Asansol-Mankar section

Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Asansol division, conducted an inspection today on the Asansol-Mankar section.

The inspection was carried out onboard the 03520 Down Asansol-Barddhaman MEMU Passenger train, with the return journey undertaken on the 03537 Up Barddhaman-Asansol MEMU Passenger train and the 22347 Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

The inspection primarily focused on key operational aspects, such as signal visibility and addressing issues faced by running crews.

Advertisement

Footplate inspections were conducted on all three trains during both journeys to ensure seamless operations and strict adherence to safety protocols. Ticket-checking activities were also carried out during the journey to promote compliance and enhance passenger discipline.

At Mankar Station, Mr Singh carried out a detailed discussion and survey regarding the potential extension of the railway line and accommodation of an additional line. This strategic evaluation aims to enhance the station’s operational capacity and infrastructure to meet future demands.

During the journey, Mr Singh also interacted with passengers to gather feedback on various amenities, including the cleanliness of toilets, availability of drinking water, and other onboard facilities.

The inspection team, led by DRM of Asansol, carried out a detailed assessment up to Mankar station. Mr Singh was accompanied by nominated branch officers of Asansol division in the inspection programme.