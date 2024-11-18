Asansol Division DRM conducts inspections to address infrastructure, passenger services improvements

Chetna Nand Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Asansol Division, Eastern Railway, conducted a series of inspections and meetings today to address infrastructure and passenger service improvements. At Simultala station, the DRM met with public representatives to discuss developmental issues related to passenger amenities and infrastructure upgrades.

Representatives shared their concerns and suggestions, and the DRM assured them of timely action. He also inspected the Integrated Power Supply (IPS) Room, reviewing the functionality and maintenance of power supply systems critical for uninterrupted signalling operations. Shri Singh emphasised the importance of regular upkeep and strict adherence to safety protocols. The DRM then proceeded to Narganjo station, inspecting ongoing development works and interacting with station staff. Discussions focused on measures to enhance cleanliness and passenger convenience.

The DRM reviewed the station premises, including platforms, to identify areas requiring immediate attention. The day began with a window trailing inspection of the Simultala-Jhajha-Jasidih section, covering operational and safety aspects. The inspection started at Simultala and concluded at Jasidih, focusing on track conditions, infrastructure, and safety protocols. At Jasidih station, a detailed review of passenger amenities, station facilities, and operational arrangements was conducted.

Additionally, during the visit to Jhajha, the DRM interacted with station staff regarding the interchange of goods trains, ensuring the smooth and efficient handling of freight operations. These activities aim to address local needs, enhance passenger satisfaction, and improve railway infrastructure for the benefit of the travelling public.