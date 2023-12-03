Singur engineer recounts Silkyara rescue mission

The 17 days of ordeal came to an end when all the 41 trapped workers were rescued safely. The miners from Hooghly are expected to reach their residence on Sunday. The families of the trapped miners experienced tense moments during those 17 days.

They remained anxious about the physical and mental state of the miners even though food, water and oxygen were supplied through six-inch-diameter pipes. It was also very important for the rescue team to locate the exact position of the trapped workers within the tunnel, hence two mechanical engineers were sent by an engineering and construction company to Uttarkashi to assist in the rescue operation.

One of the mechanical engineers from Singur, Mr Daudip Khanara related the tense moments. He said “ Wewere detemined to establish visual communication with those trapped within the tunnel. The work was not easy and only a 6-inch-diameter pipe was available to carry on our work. The pipe was then used to reach food, water and oxygen to the trapped victims.

On 20 November, a highly advanced flexi-probe camera was slowly inserted into the pipe but initial obstruction and failures did not dampen our spirits. Our perseverance paid on the 21st morning, when the camera captured pictures of the trapped miners,” said Mr Khanara.

The captured photos and pictures went viral as the trapped victims were located and they appeared quite normal. The family members of the miners, present at the rescue site could see their dear and near ones.

The Singur engineer said, “At present I am employed with L&T construction company, looking after the water supply project work. We use flexi-probe cameras to locate leakage or blockage in water pipes. Hence, we were summoned by the Uttarakhand government to assist in rescue operation work.

It was necessary to exactly locate the trapped workers within the tunnel as well as to have their visuals to ascertain their physical and mental state. It is a matter of great joy as well as pride for me to be of help in the rescue operations, which the entire world watched with anxiety.”