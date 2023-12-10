Govt advisory to affected farmers to deal with depression

The untimely rain inundated farms in Arambagh subdivision, Tarkeswar, Haripal and Singur, incurring great losses to the local farmers. Farmers had just reaped paddy, which is still lying at the farms and was destroyed in the rain. Loss of seasonal vegetables and just-sowed potato seeds have added to the woes of the farmers.

A farmer from Goghat Tarun Paloui (36), unable to bear the loss of his entire harvested paddy, took the extreme step. He was found hanging. Many other affected farmers are also undergoing depression, unsure of how to repay their debt. The district agricultural department is already conducting spot assessment of the loss and have issued an advisory to the farmers to tackle their depression.

The deputy director, agriculture, Hooghly, Priyo Lal said, “The affected farmers should not feel helpless and hopeless. The advisory team has already reached the affected areas. Remedial methods are being explained to the farmers to save the already sown potato seeds, prompt spraying of fungicides have been advised, spot assessment of the loss is being carried out.” Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated Bangla Shasya Bima scheme to help farmers in distress.

