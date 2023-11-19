Siliguri mayor sets up giant screen to watch ICC World Cup final

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has set up a giant screen and made an elaborate arrangements so that cricket lovers can watch live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in a giant screen at Baghajatin Park tomorrow.

Mayor Goutam Deb accompanied by SMC officials today visited the spot and held a meeting with the police for elaborate arrangements and to keep control over the crowd and traffic arrangements. Mr Deb has decided to set up a parking area in Siliguri College ground and asked the police not to allow car or two wheelers on the roads connecting Baghajatin Park. Notably, the SMC had made such arrangements for watching FIFA World Cup final match last year.

SMC Mayor Mr Deb also took initiative to set up live coverage of ICC World Cup semi finals between India and New Zealand at the same venue. Following requests of the people from various corners, Mr Deb has finally decided to make such arrangements for watching ICC Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia.

“I am inviting the people to come and enjoy the final match. I hope India will win the match tomorrow. I request all cricket lovers to come here, watch and enjoy the final match in a giant screen but in a disciplined manner,” Mr Deb said. Several organisations have made arrangements for watching World Cup Final match in different areas in North Bengal. Interestingly, a group of cricket lovers in Coochbehar has offered prayer to Madan Mohan Temple today so that India can win the final match.