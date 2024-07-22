Several quintals of Lyngchas buried by task force as preventive measure

Extensive stockpiling of large quantities of Lyngcha in an unhygienic condition by a section of vendors of Shaktigarh here frustrated several thousands Trinamul Congress supporters who routinely purchase of the sweet dessert each year while their way home to different South & North Bengal districts from Dharmatalla after attending the party’s 21 July Martyrs’ Day programme. The East Burdwan district’s task force comprising police, health officials and the district administration officials have been cracking down on the Lyngcha vendors in the last four days on receiving tip offs that a section of vendors were storing Lyngcha in various locations flouting the health safety norms aiming to garner hefty profit.

The officials raided several shops beside the NH 19 and had seized three quintals of Lyngcha produced using adulterated ghee and hazardous chemical colours. Dr Subarna Goswami, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (II), East Burdwan and A S Chatterjee, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Enforcement) led the raids and after substantial recovery of the sweets, earth moving machines were roped in yesterday to bury the seized Lyngchas underground as a preventive measure. Dr Goswami said: “We’ve sealed some shops too and registered complaints against the offenders.” He added: “Just because of some hyper greedy vendors, we had to crack down on the sellers. Most of the seized sweets were rotten or fungi infected. Had there been no raid, the sellers would have sold the decomposed dessert to the returning crowd.”

Advertisement