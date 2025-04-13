BJP steps up attack on TMC govt over Murshidabad violence

Stepping up its attack on TMC government in West Bengal over the recent violence in Murshidabad, the BJP on Sunday said this is a “state encouraged” targeted violence against the Hindus.

Referring to the violence over the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Bengal is burning. The High Court has said it can’t keep its eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state protected violence as the police stays silent.”

He also questioned TMC MP from Berhampore, Yusuf Pathan over a photograph of him on Instagram in which he was sipping tea, amid the violence.

“Yusuf Pathan – MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered… This is TMC,” the BJP spokesperson wrote on X, referring to the Instagram post of Pathan.

Poonawalla along with the post also shared a short video flaying the ruling dispensation over the violence.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government is fully involved in this violence. This is a targeted violence against the Hindus. Cars are being burnt and three killed,” he said in the video.

The BJP spokesperson also claimed that Hindu houses, and selectively their shops, are being set on fire, and the saffron flag was taken down.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee, he accused her of doing appeasement politics.

“Hindus are being harassed in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is still doing appeasement politics,” said Poonawalla.