SER’s growth in freight loading

The South Eastern Railway registered a growth of 1.89 per cent in originating freight in the current fiscal and loaded 138.84 million tonnes of originating freight in the first eight months between April and November. According to the SER office, the zonal railway has also seen an increase of 3.03 per cent in originating freight revenue in April-November, in comparison to the same period of last financial year. During April-November, the revenue generated from originating freight loading was Rs 12630.51 crore as against Rs 12266.53 crore during the same period of the previous year.

As learnt, the SER has loaded 36.46 million tonnes of coal during the above period, which is 6.61 per cent more than the corresponding months of last fiscal. Other major commodities of freight loading were iron ore, pig iron and finished steel, cement, food grains, fertilizers and so on.

Advertisement