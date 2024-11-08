Rising trend in SER’s freight loading, earnings

The South Eastern Railway has loaded 122.14 million tonnes of originating freight in the first 7 months between April and October of the current financial year which is 2.41 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous financial year. According to the SER, there has also been an increase of 4.6 per cent in originating freight revenue in April-October in comparison to the same period of last financial year.

During April-October, the revenue generated from originating freight loading was Rs 11144.72 crore as against Rs 10656.93 crore during the same period of the previous year. As informed by the SER, the zonal railway has loaded 31.95 million tonnes of coal during April-October, which is 7.87 percent more than the corresponding month of last fiscal. Other major commodities of freight loading were iron ore, pig iron and finished steel, cement, food grains, fertilizers and so on.

