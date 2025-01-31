SER review meeting

Railways gears up for Mauni Amavasya fest at Mahakumbh
The grand Mahakumbh festival at Prayagraj's Sangam has drawn over 13 crore devotees so far, with preparations in full swing for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, January 29.
Soumitra Majumdar, additional general manager and other principal head of the departments of SER were also present during the meeting.
Hitendra Malhotra, member operations & business development, Railway Board visited South Eastern Railway(SER) headquarters, Garden Reach on Thursday and held a high-level meeting with Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, South Eastern Railway.
Mr Malhotra also held a review meeting of operating and commercial departments of South Eastern Railway on Thursday.
