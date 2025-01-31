SER review meeting

Hitendra Malhotra, member operations & business development, Railway Board visited South Eastern Railway(SER) headquarters, Garden Reach on Thursday and held a high-level meeting with Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, South Eastern Railway.

Soumitra Majumdar, additional general manager and other principal head of the departments of SER were also present during the meeting.

Mr Malhotra also held a review meeting of operating and commercial departments of South Eastern Railway on Thursday.

