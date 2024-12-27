SER celebrates Railway Week

South Eastern Railway celebrated the 69th Railway Week-Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, 2024 at Kolkata on Thursday.

Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, South Eastern Railway, graced the occasion as chief guest. Soumitra Majumdar, Addl. GM, Surinder Pal, senior deputy general manager along with all principal heads of the departments attended the function.

Altogether, 82 selected railway officers & staff were felicitated in recognition of their outstanding services and devotion to duty during the year 2023-24. Total 32 efficiency shields were also presented to the divisions/units.

The Overall Efficiency Shield was awarded to Adra division for the best all-round performance. Efficiency Shields in other categories were also awarded to different divisions, workshops and stations. Ranchi and Bokaro Steel City railway stations jointly have been adjudged as the Best Kept Station.

Mr Mishra, GM, while addressing the gathering mentioned about SER’s achievements in freight and passenger sectors. He complimented the railway employees for their sincere efforts and commendable performance in spite of different challenges.

South Eastern Railway has increased the loading by 4.44 per cent by loading 211.60 million tonnes in 2023-24 and the freight loading till the month of November in this financial year 2024-25 is 139 million tonnes, which is about 2 per cent more than the same period in the year 2023-24. Originating Freight Earning in the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 19,326 crore which is 5.97 per cent more than in the financial year 2022-23.