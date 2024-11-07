SER to detain goods train during Chhath Puja

The Adra Railway division of South Eastern Railway has agreed not to run goods trains on the track on the Damodar Railway Bridge during the Chhath Puja on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning after a request by the Hirapur police station of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC).

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, Commissioner of ADPC himself inspected the various Chhath ghats in the West Burdwan district and reviewed the complete police bandobast for safety and security of the pilgrims.

DCP (traffic), P B Satish and DCP (west), Sandip Karra also accompanied him along with top cops of ADPC during his visit and inspection in the Chhath ghats in Burnpur at Rangapara beside Damodar river.

It has been decided that one goods train will be detained at Madhukunda railway station and another at Damodar railway station. Chhath Puja pilgrims otherwise would have to wait at the railway crossings in Surya Nagar in the down line and in the crossing of Bhoothnath Chhath ghat.

More than 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to arrive at the Bhoothnath Chhath Ghat in Burnpur. ADPC top cops spoke to DRM of Adra division for operations of these goods trains.