Counselling for frontline staff

In an effort to enhance Sealdah Division’s operational efficiency, senior divisional commercial manager Jasram Meena conducted a comprehensive counselling session today for frontline staff of the commercial department.

The session included checking staff as well as goods and booking clerks, recognising their crucial role in daily railway operations and public interaction. The concerned staff has been counselled to detect ticketless travellers in the train and at the same time advised to exercise highest precautions in maintaining cordial behaviour with commuters while ticket checking.

As a part of that endeavour, Sr DCM/Sealdah visited the New Alipur Goods Shed and Majherhat Station. During these visits, Mr Meena interacted with the employees offering motivation and emphasising the significance of their contribution to strengthening the division’s face value.

During the counselling drive, an interactive session was also held, where staff members were encouraged to discuss the challenges they encountered in performing their day-to-day duties. This interactive approach facilitated a direct dialogue between the management and the ground-level workforce, fostering a sense of collaboration and addressing potential issues proactively.

According to Deepak Nigam, divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Mr Nigam has stated the initiative would help in enabling enhanced services and reinforce the positive perception of Indian Railways among the public.