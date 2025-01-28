SER GM takes pledge for 100 days TB elimination campaign

As a part of the 100 days TB elimination campaign, a bold step taken by India on 7 December, 2024 to intensify elimination of tuberculosis (TB), Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, South Eastern Railway along with Dr Anjana Malhotra, principal chief medical director has taken the pledge towards winning against tuberculosis, at the SER headquarters on Monday along with all other PHODs, departmental officers & staff.

The ambitious 100-day TB elimination campaign has been launched with a target of improving case detection, reducing diagnostic delays and enhancing treatment outcomes particularly for vulnerable populations. This campaign spans across 347 districts across 33 states and Union Territories.

As per laid down protocols, IEC (intensifying information, education, and communication efforts) has been initiated by the South Eastern Railway Zone under the leadership initiative of Central Hospital, Garden Reach, which falls under one such District, Mansatala.

For encourage widespread community involvement, the medical department of SER has already initiated awareness camps at railway colonies, scouts and guides den, St. John Ambulance bridge, departmental offices, schools, railway outhouses, railway stations (with audio & video clippings), to educate the masses.

The medical department has planned to exhibit nukkad nataks at headquarters and divisions, and walkathons at headquarters.