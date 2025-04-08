Noida International University hosts educators meet in Kolkata

Noida International University successfully organised the Educators Meet & Felicitation Ceremony at Hotel Kenilworth in Kolkata, bringing together education professionals and stakeholders.

The event was attended by around 60 people who aimed to collaborate in the academic sector and recognise the contributions of educators.

The chief guest Akash Sharma, director of admissions & outreach, Noida International University, said: “The importance of quality education and industry-academia partnerships play a vital role in the education industry, the evolving role of educators in shaping future-ready students for problem-solving and creative thinking. Teaching is a noble profession where learning never ends, and educators need to upgrade their skills to make students future-ready for employment.” Also, Dr Biplab Debnath, Dr Swarupananda Mukherjee were present as the guests of honour at the event.

The ceremony also featured discussions on trending educational strategies to enhance student admissions. The event concluded with a felicitation segment, where educators were recognised for their dedication and contributions to the field. Other notable attendees included Bhanu Pratap Singh, Ankur Sharma, and Tarun Pratap Singh from Noida International University.

Their insights on the importance of outreach and engagement in higher education were well received.