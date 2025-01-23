Sebaashray camps start at Bishnupur

The Sebaashray camps were set up in Bishnupur today after successfully completing its duration in Diamond Harbour and Falta Assembly constituencies.

The initiative was started in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency on 2 January. The initiative has been taken by Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the party’s national general secretary.

Around 47 medical camps have been set up in Bishnupur. The camps will function till 31 January.

In Falta, 40 camps had been set up which served 1,56,157 people. Out of this 1,22,695 people underwent diagnostic tests and 1,45,483 people received free medicines.

After Bishnupur, the camps will be held in Satgachia, Metiabruz, Budge Budge and Maheshtala. The camps have seen overwhelming response from the people. A nine-year-old boy underwent open heart surgery at a private health care hospital.

All diagnostic tests are conducted free and medicines are also given free.

Mr Banerjee oversees the functioning of the camps. The camps are cleaned everyday, so that the next day when the doctors, nurses and the para-medical staff come they think as if the camps have been opened on that day. This is for the first time in the country when such an initiative has been taken by an MP.