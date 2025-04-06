After sada bonde, Bishnupur’s motichoor laddu too gets GI tag

World famous motichoor laddu of Bishnupur in Bankura district of south Bengal has bagged the Geographical Indicator or GI tag along with six other food items from West Bengal.

The Bishnupur Mistanya Byabasayi Samiti is elated after getting the news and said that the latest development will help in reviving the culinary tourism in the temple town of Bishnupur.

With the latest addition of seven items, the total number of GI-tagged items in West Bengal has now gone up to 35, making the highest amongst all the states in the country. World famous Darjeeling tea and rasagulla have already bagged the GI tag.

Goutam Jadav, assistant secretary of Bishnupur Mistanna Byabsayee Samiti is ecstatic. His association has been fighting for the past one decade. “We are grateful to the state government and now hope that it will help in further reviving the mouth-watering dessert in the terracotta town of Bishnupur and further boost tourism,” he has added.

Bishnupur MP, Soumitra Khan is also delighted that at last the motichoor laddu has received the GI tag and said that he will organise an event for celebration of India’s culinary heritage receiving recognition.

It is the legacy of the Malla Rajas of Bishnupur as the rajas have ordered to develop a special modak for their family god Radha Govinda, after which a sweet dish was made, which consists of tiny pearls of boondi and looked shining and was termed as motichoor laddu. It is made from gram flour mixed with ghee and then mixed with sugar syrup.

One kilogram of motichoor laddu costs Rs 600 to Rs 700, which are made in pure ghee.

Bishnupur in Bankura district is a famous tourist spot and is popular for terracotta temples, baluchari sarees, rich artistic and cultural heritage and architecture, a gharana of Hindustani classical music and motichoor laddu.