20 elderly patients get operated for clear vision

More than 11,000 people visited the Sebaashray camps at Satgachia in South 24-Parganas today.

The Sebaashray initiative, which started on 2 January completed 49th day today and since its inception 7,34,722 people, suffering from various ailments visited the camps.

The initiative started by Mr Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary in his X handle wrote “ Impact is measured not in numbers, but in lives transformed. And, so each passing day #Sebaashray continues its march – one patient, one diagnosis, one act of care at a time.”

On the 49th day today 42 Sebaaashray camps in Satgachia catered to the healthcare needs of 11,246 patients.

Abhishek said today: “Today, 20 elderly patients referred from the Metiabruz Sebaashray camp underwent successful cataract surgeries at Vivekananda Mission Asram Netra Niramay Niketan. Simultaneously, 11 more patients from the Satgachia camp had their vision restored through cataract surgeries at Renuka Eye Institute. And, as always, every procedure was performed entirely free of cost. With each passing day, Sebaashray continues to redefine selfless service, ensuring that healthcare is not a privilege but an unassailable right.”

Earlier, after completing 48 days Mr Banerjee had posted on X-handle: “There is no higher purpose than serving those who have reposed their faith in you. With this in mind, initiatives worth Rs 5,780 crore have been undertaken in Diamond Harbour over the past decade. Every year, through ‘Nishobdo Biplab’, I provide a detailed account of these projects. Now, taking this model of development a step further, we have launched #Sebaashray.

Yesterday, on Day 48, 13,859 individuals received medical care at the 42 health camps in Satgachia….

“I thank and salute every doctor, nurse, technician, volunteer and all those who have been tirelessly working to serve people selflessly.”