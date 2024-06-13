Sealdah division to finish 3rd phase work by June-end

After the second phase of the platform extension work at Sealdah station, the Eastern Railway is now gearing up for completing the third phase by the end of this month.

During the second phase of the work that included a mammoth task of pre non-interlocking and interlocking works among others like commissioning of electronic interlocking with 449 routes controlling 65 point machines, 27 main signals. The divisional railway also carried out the yard remodelling and overhead equipment works, including replacement of two diversion points with a diamond crossing and also corresponding modification in the overhead wire alignment.

According to the divisional office, major civil work of platform extension has been completed while the remaining is to be over by the end of June. According to the divisional sources, the entire work was completed in a record time of two hours before the targeted duration of blocks.

According to sources, the authorities have crossed a crucial milestone with the completion of the second phase. The work on the extension of platforms is being continued. As informed by sources, after the interlocking some space has been created towards the Dum Dum end that would be done in the next few days. The remaining work on the third phase is to be done in June end. However, no block would be taken for that.

Meanwhile, the divisional railway officials of Howrah conducted a joint site inspection and meeting with the SDO Sadar Hooghly, chairman of Hooghly-Chinsurah Municipality, and representatives from the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) at Bandel Junction railway station subway yesterday to address the issue of waterlogging. During the meeting, the officials decided to clean the high drain within the municipality area.

The Bandel gram panchayat also requested the railway authority to clean the drain in their jurisdiction along with the drain under the railway jurisdiction. The officials also decided to instal a net over the drain to prevent solid waste from entering it.