PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 3,880 crore development projects during his visit to Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday, where he will unveil development projects worth an estimated ₹3,880 crore and address a public meeting.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 44 development projects. These include a significant number of urban and rural infrastructure upgrades aimed at enhancing public utilities, boosting connectivity, and modernising key services in the region.

Among the key inaugurations are a newly constructed transit hostel at the Police Lines and new police barracks in Ramnagar.

Additionally, four rural roads aimed at improving local connectivity will be officially opened.A major focus of the day’s agenda is urban development.

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate beautification works along the iconic Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat.

Several enhancement projects undertaken by the Railways and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) will also be unveiled, aiming to elevate the aesthetic and functional appeal of the city’s public spaces.

Of the total 44 projects, foundation stones will be laid for 25 initiatives valued at around ₹2,250 crore. A large portion of this investment is directed toward strengthening the city’s power infrastructure, which includes plans for constructing 15 new power substations, installing numerous transformers, and laying 1,500 km of new power lines.

Security has been tightened ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival. Access to the event venue will be strictly regulated, with frisking checkpoints even on VIP routes.

Rooftop deployments and real-time surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras have been arranged along the Prime Minister’s travel path.

All police personnel on duty have been instructed to remain in full uniform with ID cards, avoid mobile phone use at duty posts, and follow the PM’s security protocols without deviation.