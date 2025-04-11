Spanish tourist family of 5 killed in US helicopter crash

In a devastating incident, six people — including a family of five Spanish tourists, among them three children — and a pilot were killed after their sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday (local time).

The tragic crash occurred when the Bell 206 helicopter, carrying the tourists on a sightseeing trip, spiralled out of control and plunged into the river.

Advertisement

The helicopter reportedly tumbled through the air before hitting the water, and videos circulating on social media captured the horrifying final moments as parts of the chopper spun and fell.

Advertisement

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the sequence of events, stating, “The helicopter took off around 3 pm from downtown Skyport and flew south before heading up the Manhattan shoreline to the George Washington Bridge.”

She added that it then turned back toward the downtown Manhattan heliport before losing control and crashing into the Hudson near a Hoboken pier.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately after the crash.

According to Tisch, “NYPD divers pulled four people from the crash site, and FDNY divers recovered an additional two. Immediate lifesaving measures were undertaken on the vessels at the scene, as well as the adjoining pier.”

Unfortunately, she said, “Four victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and two more were removed to local area hospitals, where, sadly, both succumbed to their injuries.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has highlighted concerns about the Bell 206 model, noting that over the past 25 years, helicopters of the Bell 206 series — including the Bell 206L — have been involved in 82 fatal accidents across the United States.

Reacting to the tragedy, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, writing, “Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place and how, will be made shortly.”

The crash has prompted an investigation by federal and local agencies as authorities work to uncover the exact cause behind the fatal accident.