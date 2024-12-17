Science awareness through fair

The Breakthrough Science Society, Democratic Research Scholars Organization and Satyendra Nath Bose Science Learning Center are jointly organising the “Science Fair 2024” on the 21-22 December at Rajballavpara, Jagat Mukherjee Park, in North Kolkata.

The aim of the Science Fair is to attract students toward science, provide insights into scientific research, and foster environmental awareness and scientific temperament among students and the general public. To achieve these objectives, the fair will feature popular science lectures, anti-superstition shows, mime acts, plays, science competitions, a popular science show conducted by BITM, and exhibitions of scientific models created by students from various schools, colleges, universities, and research institutions.

The fair will be inaugurated by scientist professor Nava Kumar Mandal from the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics. Professor Dhrubajyoti Mukhopadhyay (INSA Scientist and former head of the department of geology, University of Calcutta), professor Amitava Dutta (INSA Fellow and), professor Soumitro Banerjee (Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award-winning Scientist, former Director of IISER-Kolkata and many others are supposed to attend the event.

